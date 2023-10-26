YG Entertainment reacts to K-pop star G-Dragon's drug scandal

YG Entertainment react as G-Dragon booked under Police in drug scandal

Former leader and member of K-pop sensation BigBang, G-Dragon has been booked by Korean police over charges of drug abuse.

On Wednesday, October 25, the rapper known as the King of K-pop, was summoned by the police.

According to The Korea Herald, a local media cited the Incheon Metropolitan Police which says the 35-year-old singer-songwriter is being investigated for breaching the Narcotics Control Act.

Meanwhile, Soompi reported that BigBang’s former label YG Entertainment had alienated themselves from G-Dragon’s controversy since the rapper was no longer affiliated with their agency.

Their official statement read, “It is difficult to respond officially as he is not currently an artist under our company.”

The agency previously announced their exclusive contract with G-Dragon had expired in June.

Moreover, Naver News, citing News1, reported that South Korea's Incheon Police Agency booked the singer without detention on charges of violating the law on drug management.

Reportedly, his name popped up during Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun‘s drug scandal.

However, police said investigations on G-Dragon are unrelated to the investigations into the alleged drug use of Lee Sun Kyun.

Not to mention this is not the first time he is facing these allegations as back in 2011, Kwon Ji-yong famously known as G-dragon, also faced a drug scandal where he admitted using ganja at a club in Japan.

The authorities ended up dropping the case when he claimed he was unaware of the substance he was given at that time.