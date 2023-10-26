Princess Kate, Prince William face off against Royal Family for George

The Royal Family might be anticipating a major break in the royal tradition ahead of Prince George’s higher studies.
Princess Kate was previously reported to have given into the long-standing tradition of male royals attending all-boys boarding institute of Eton following Prince William’s persistence.
However, things seem to have taken a turn after Kate’s top-secret visit to her alma-mater, Marlborough College, raising speculations that the Waleses might send their eldest son there.
With this move, the princess will be breaking 1095-year King Charles rule, making George the “first ever King” to attend a co-ed school.
In her column for News.com.au, Daniela Elser explained, “traditionally, heirs to the throne got about as much education as your average third-grader,” noting Charles was the “first monarch to have actually even gone to school.”
“If George is signed on to be a member of the class of 2031 he will be the first sovereign in the 956 years since Normans showed the Saxons what-for to be educated alongside not only boys but girls and maybe even non-binary teens,” she shared.
“It would be a small step for a 13-year-old with an incipient fight on his hands with acne but a major step for the monarchy.”
The royal author heralded William and Kate for showing “every sign of wanting to raise their future King son in a wholly new way to every other future heir.”
Elser added: “The hope now is that they will continue this somewhat insubordinate approach to their childrens’ education.”
