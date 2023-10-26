Travis Kelce ‘keeps getting better’ since Taylor Swift romance and family approvals

Travis Kelce ‘keeps getting better’ since romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has been nothing but “improving” since he started dating Taylor Swift.



“Not only is social media noticing [Travis’ improvement], but it appears that Big Red is noticing it,” Jason Kelce, the tight end’s brother, said of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on his New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce Wednesday.

Travis Kelce immediately replied to his Philadelphia Eagles star brother, 35, saying, “Listen, when you’re getting Big Red’s approval and blessings, you know you’re doing something right.”

The Blank Space singer saw the Chiefs defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in person on Sunday.

Reid, 65, told reporters during the post-game press conference that Travis "keeps getting better with time" and that "Taylor can stay around all she wants."

As Jason mentioned, since Swift, 33, entered the picture, other people have noticed his younger brother's progress on the field.

A graphic that CBS Sports broadcast during Sunday's game and afterward uploaded on X showed the 34-year-old Catching Kelce alum gaining an additional 52.5 yards per game since the pop star began attending.

Moreover, Travis’ family and friends have also approved of his Grammy-winning girlfriend.

“She’s very smart. I mean, very,” Ed Kelce, Travis’ father, told People Monday following Kansas City home game. He also mentioned how the “Bad Blood” songstress is “a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman.”

According to sources, Swift also has the seal of approval from the NFL stars mother, Donna Kelce. “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth,” a source said, as per People.