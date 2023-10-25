Sam Asghari makes public appearance following Britney Spears' heartfelt memoir praise

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' former partner, appeared to be having a great time in Texas as the singer's explosive memoir, "The Woman In Me," hit the shelves.



The 29-year-old actor was spotted at a US Grand Prix party in Austin over the weekend.

The dashing fitness enthusiast donned a cowboy hat and boots, complete with jeans, as he attended the Sports Illustrated Circuit Series, the official After Party of COTA.

Also there were Mark Consuelos, Cole Hauser and Becca Tobin among other race fans.

It has been quite the week for his ex Britney whose new book has dished on Justin Timberlake, Madonna and Colin Farrell.

But she had nothing but nice things to say about Asghari in her newly-released memoir, The Woman in Me, which hit shelves Tuesday.

Despite the recent end to their 14-month marriage, after he filed for divorce due to 'irreconcilable differences' in July, the pop star, 41, described her former partner, 29, as 'a gift from God.'

'I have an appreciation for how stable he is. I love that he doesn't even drink,' she wrote of Asghari, who she met in October 2016 while shooting the music video for her hit track, 'Slumber Party.'

The Grammy winner also credited her former lover for giving her the strength to speak out against her 'abusive' 13-year conservatorship.

'I look up to him — his consistency with working out and being a good man and being healthy and taking care of me and helping me learn how we can take care of each other,' she gushed. 'He's such an inspiration and I'm grateful.'

Sources told Page Six that Spears had already turned in her final manuscript for her book ahead of their split.

When asked if he was nervous about the tell-all coming out, Asghari told TMZ he wasn't and had 'already read it.'

'I'm very proud of her and, you know, she put a lot of work to it, and it was very hard so I'm definitely excited and I'm extremely proud of her,' Sam continued.

On the songstress penning the book, he stated that, 'It was a tough one.' In conclusion, he added, 'I'll be the first one in line to buy it.'