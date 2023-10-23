Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce appear smitten as fans capture cute PDA-filled moment

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared smitten as they walked hand-in-hand leaving the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City following Sunday’s game.

The Cruel Summer musician, 33, was dressed in a Chiefs’ jumper over a black mini skirt while sporting black platform heels. Meanwhile, the Kansas City tight-end, 34, in a red and white checkered button-down over khaki pants, small embroidered motifs.

Some fans appeared to have captured the cute moment as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to share.

The couple was then seen leaving the venue in a golf cart as the Lavender Haze singer wrapped an arm around Kelce while he had his across her shoulder.



In another fan-filmed video of the athlete, someone calls Kelce “Let’s go, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend” to which she responds with fist pumps in the air.

This was Swift’s fourth appearance at her beau’s NFL game, making her debut in the VIP suite last month, on September 24, which also happened to be at the Arrowhead Stadium.



Previously, an insider told People Magazine that Blank Space singer is “unlike anyone” Kelce has “ever dated before.”

The source noted, “It was very unexpected for his friends, but he's so into her and very, very happy.”

Swift and Kelce are “having a great time getting to know one another" and "have introduced some of their friends to each other” in recent weeks.