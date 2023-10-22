Inside Cher's six-decade long iconic musical career

Cher has released her album, unaware of the fact that another band has also released their album the same day.



However, the renowned diva was unaware that the Rolling Stones were also releasing their brand-new album on Friday, Hackney Diamonds, the same day that she was releasing her debut holiday album, Christmas.

“You know, I met them the first time they ever came to America,” the artist-born Cherilyn Sarkisian told The Post.

“They wanted to stay at our house, and we only had a living room and a bedroom, and we went, ‘You know, we can’t do it.’”

Cher is still as much of a living legend today as the Stones are six decades later. She is also making new moves in her illustrious career as a Grammy-winning singer and an Oscar-nominated actress with the release of her first-holiday album, Christmas, on Friday.

She's still going more than "Strong Enough" at the age of 77, defying all expectations, as she promised 25 years ago.

“I mean, it’s crazy — and it doesn’t make any sense to me whatsoever,” said Cher, who made her debut with Where Do You Go in 1965. “I have no idea why I’m here now. I’m some sort of a freak. I have no idea why I still have my voice.”

“I did the background [vocals] on that song when I was 17,” said Cher. “I wouldn’t have done it without her because, in my mind, that would be so disrespectful. We hadn’t talked in a thousand years, but when I called her it was like I talked to her yesterday. And it was a no-brainer.”