Sofia Vergara dons Black Corset outing with Silver Fox Orthopedic Surgeon

Sofia Vergara seemed to have found new love with an outing in California, donning something that made heads turn.



A gorgeous black corset, purple suede leggings, and black heels were seen on Friday night when the America's Got Talent judge was spotted out and about. She also had some company, which Page Six has now identified as orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.

The two were seen dining together in Beverly Hills, California. It's unknown whether this was Saliman's first date with Vergara, 51, or how long they've been dating.

Saliman and another actress had already connected previously aswell. Bree Turner, star of The Ugly Truth, and the doctor married before divorcing in 2018. They were together for ten years, according to People. They have two kids together.

Three months have passed since Vergara's estranged husband, 46-year-old Joe Manganiello, filed for divorce in July following seven years of marriage. As per the documents that ET was able to access, Manganiello gave the excuse of "irreconcilable differences" for their choice to separate.

In addition, the divorce petition mentioned that Manganiello and Vergara had a prenuptial agreement in which they agreed to keep any assets they had accumulated together. Their separation date is July 2, 2023, according to the documents.