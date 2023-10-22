Justin Timberlake's response to Britney Spears': 'I Won't Stop Singing 'Cry Me A River'

Justin Timberlake seems unfazed by Britney Spears' upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me and her revelations about their past relationship.

Justin Timberlake was seen confidently performing Cry Me a River, the 2002 song that chronicles his breakup with Spears, at Dave Chappelle's birthday party in August.



Before launching into the song, Timberlake addressed the audience with a clear message: "They said not to do this song no more. F*** that!"

The song's lyrics, which allude to cheating, mirror the tumultuous end of Timberlake and Spears' relationship, with lines like, "You don't have to say, what you did / I already know, I found out from him / Now there's just no chance / For you and me."

This defiant performance showcases Timberlake's resolve to continue singing the song despite the revelations and claims made in Spears' memoir, suggesting that he's unswayed by the controversial content.

Spears herself expressed her shock at the time, recalling, "I think I was in shock, to be honest. I didn't know what to say, what to do. That was the last thing I ever thought somebody might do. I was really shocked s**tless."



Britney reveals her perspective on this period and how the media portrayed her in the aftermath.

She describes the music video as depicting "a woman who looks like me cheats on him, and he wanders around sad in the rain."

The singer goes on to clarify that this media attention turned her into a 'harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy' when, in reality, she was nursing a broken heart in Louisiana, while Timberlake was "happily running around Hollywood."



