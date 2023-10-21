Selena Gomez enjoys night out with pals in Malibu

On Friday evening, Selena Gomez was spotted leaving the renowned Nobu restaurant in Malibu in the company of friends.



The 31-year-old music sensation seemed to have had a fantastic night out, as she was seen with her arm around one of her friends, and she even pressed her hand to her forehead while departing from the celebrity-favorite eatery.

Gomez opted for an all-black ensemble, comprising a T-shirt beneath a stylish jacket that hung casually over her arms. She paired this with form-fitting leggings that emphasized her well-toned legs.

Completing her look, the former Disney Channel star sported leather shoes and carried a chic handbag slung over her right arm.

This outing followed recent sightings with fellow celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz.

The singer is currently preparing for the release of the upcoming musical crime comedy film Emilia Perez, in which she will appear.

It was revealed that Gomez had signed on to act in the feature this past January, and according to Variety, she will star alongside Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon in the feature.