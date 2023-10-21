Kourtney Kardashian skips Kim Kardashian birthday party amid cryptic post

On October 21, 2023, Kourtney Kardashian's famous sister Kim turned a year older.

To ring in her special day, she decided to spend it with her close friends and family and threw a lavish birthday party in Beverly Hills, which was attended by Khloe, 38, Kylie Jenner, 26, and Kendall Jenner, 27, as well as her mother Kris Jenner and others.

However, fans could not help but notice that her sister, Kourtney seemed to be missing from the bash on Friday night.

The reality TV star, 44, seemed to miss the star-studded bash as she counts down the days until welcoming her first child with her husband Travis Barker, 47.

However, Kourtney did not feature in the snaps and was seemingly absent from the huge party, which also saw stars including Hailey Bieber and Sofia Vergara attend.



Kourtney also took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share a cryptic post about 'walking alone' amid her ongoing feud with her sister Kim.

She shared a photograph of a drawing, seemingly dated '97', showing a girl walking down a long, winding road with the writing 'walking alone' scrawled below it.

Earlier in the day, she had also posted a picture of two coffee cups as she enjoyed a morning beverage, with a time stamp of 9.47am on the picture.

Heavily pregnant Kourtney is getting ready to welcome a baby boy with Travis. She already shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, with Scott Disick.