King Charles ‘keeps door open’ for reconciliation despite Meghan Markle’s snub

King Charles is determined to keep things civil amid the royal rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The monarch is concerned how the feud reflects on the public about the monarchy, hence he is trying his best to ‘hold the moral high ground’ in the matter, despite a pointed message sent by Meghan Markle.

According to royal author, Dr Ed Owens, the monarch already has an appropriate response to the rift.

“The King obviously wants to maintain a positive reputation with the British people,” he told GB News. “In that respect, the easiest solution is for him to try and maintain and keep hold of the moral high ground.

“So far, he’s done that,” Owens said, adding that Charles has done that by “making it clear, sometimes through back channels” such as “stories that go out to the press, from the palace.”

He alludes that “he very much wants to keep the door open to Harry and Meghan, should they decide they want to return,” therefore putting the “onus” on the Sussexes.

The remarks come after the former Suits actress appeared to have snubbed the idea that they will ever return to the royal family given the treatment the royals had given them.

The Duchess of Sussex offered her voice to narrate the emotional journey of Invictus Games talking about recovery requiring “mental, emotional, social” change and “not only physical.”

Meghan said in the voiceover, “To remind us above all else, in this international family no one gets left behind. Because this is Invictus, we are Invictus together.”

Moreover, royal commentator Daniela Elser noted in her piece for News.com.au that the “message” that King has given to Harry and Meghan appears to be ignored.

She said considering the truce is offered by Charles, there is “not a single clue or sign that Harry and Meghan might be willing to change course.”