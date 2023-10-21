Chris Martin insecure about ex Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson friendship

Chris Martin is reportedly frustrated with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow meddling in his love life.

The Iron Man actress, who was married to Martin for a decade until 2014, recently revealed that she is "very good friends" with the singer's girlfriend, Dakota Johnson.

According to Radar Online, an insider told the National Enquirer that the Coldplay singer is annoyed by Paltrow's persistent phone calls to Johnson, as well as unannounced visits to their place.

“Chris grew tired of Gwyneth’s ‘progressive’ behavior when they were still married and he doesn’t want to put up with it now," they explained.

Despite the claims, the former couple has continued to shower praises at each other in several interviews.

In an interview with Valentine in the Morning in 2014, the Yellow singer shared, "We're very close. There's a lot of love. There's no scandal."

Meanwhile, the Oscar winner reflected on her close bond with Martin during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this year.

“When I met him, there was a very deep thing there,” the actress said. “And I couldn’t quite put my finger on it because it felt very different than my other relationships.”

Besides being friends, Paltrow and Martin are also parents to two kids, daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17.