Green Day unveils electrifying 1st song from album, sets 2024 tour with Smashing Pumpkins

Green Day's epic 2024 stadium tour unveiled alongside stellar lineup.

Green Day is gearing up to hit stadiums in a massive tour scheduled for 2024, and they're not coming alone.



The iconic rock band shared this exciting news during a secret show at Las Vegas' Fremont Country Club, where they unveiled an electrifying new track titled The American Dream Is Killing Me, which frontman Billie Joe Armstrong proudly proclaimed as "the first song off our new album."

The grand announcement, which left fans buzzing with anticipation, was accompanied by a flyer handed out at the show.

The tour is set to kick off in the United States, promising an unforgettable musical journey.

However, the flyer also held a tantalizing message for fans across the pond, with the words "You're next" directed at the U.K. and Europe.



Green Day set the stage for their highly anticipated weekend at the When We Were Young music festival, where they will be co-headlining alongside Blink-182.

During this exclusive event, Green Day delivered an electrifying performance, treating the audience to a sensational journey through their iconic album Dookie.

This celebrated album, which recently marked its 30th anniversary with a special edition release last month, was brought to life on stage.