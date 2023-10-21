Kim Kardashian reveals North West lives 'only child' lifestyle & ignores siblings

Kim Kardashian opens up About North's struggles with sibling rivalry.

Kim Kardashian has shared insights into the dynamics within her family, particularly concerning her eldest daughter, North West.

North, who is 10 years old and shares her mother with ex-husband Kanye West, seems to embrace a life that mirrors that of an only child.

Kim disclosed this during the recent episode of The Kardashians, acknowledging, "I feel like North is like, lives her life like an only child, does her thing."

North's younger sister and brother, being closer in age, naturally share a stronger bond.

Kim elaborated, "Then the two little ones are a year apart, so they're like twins almost and they're always together."

Chicago, born in January 2018 via surrogate, and Psalm, delivered in the same manner in May 2019, form a tight-knit sibling pair.

However, North's interests appear to differ, and Kim has been vocal over the years about her daughter's disinterest in playing with her brother, Saint.

"So Saint loves the little ones, would love North if she would hang out with them, but she won't, so I wanna give him a little bit of attention," Kim explained, referring to the 7-year-old.

Kim shared her experiences while co-hosting Live With Kelly & Ryan in August 2017, explaining, "She got so jealous when I would breastfeed and stuff, and now, the phase isn't going away."

Kim said, "I mean, I don't know if it's because she's the older sister — I don't know what it is. I thought it was a phase — she does not like her brother, it's so hard for me."



