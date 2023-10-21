Danny Masterson cedes full custody to ex Bijou Phillips amid rape conviction

Danny Masterson has consented to grant both legal and physical custody of his nine-year-old daughter, Fianna, to his estranged wife, Bijou Phillips.

This decision comes as Masterson serves a 30-year prison sentence for his conviction on rape charges involving two women.



The details of this arrangement emerged from legal documents acquired by TMZ. Masterson, aged 47, who received his sentencing last month, has expressed his desire for visitation rights with Fianna, the only child born of their union.

If granted, these visits will occur under strict prison supervision.

Notably, Masterson's legal documents cite the date of separation as September 15, merely one week following his sentencing to 30 years to life for the 2003 assaults on two women.

It's worth mentioning that Phillips, who stood by his side throughout the trial, initiated divorce proceedings on September 18, marking a significant shift in their relationship.

Masterson's legal journey has been marked by two trials.

His first trial, conducted six months prior, ended in a mistrial when a different jury failed to reach a consensus on all three rape charges.

Throughout these legal proceedings, he was released on a $3.3 million bail.

However, that period of freedom came to an end when he was ultimately convicted on May 31, leading to his current imprisonment.



