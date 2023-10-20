Kanye West makes big announcement amid romance with Bianca Cesori

American rapper Kanye West, who's enjoying his romantic journey with new "wife" Bianca Censori, will not be running for president in 2024, his lawyer has confirmed.

The 45-year-old has officially abandoned his presidential aspirations as West’s personal attorney Bruce Marks told Rolling Stone: "He’s not a candidate for office in 2024."

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband had previously reveled that he intended to run again after a failed bid for the position in 2020, but now it seems those dreams are over.

The "Stronger" hitmaker's lawyer's definitive announcement signals the end of any active presidential campaign efforts led by the rapper, who once aimed to challenge the traditional political landscape.



A separate source, well-aware of Ye's nature, has claimed that nothing can be predicted for the musician as no one knows when he changes his mind.

The source told the music magazine that nothing is impossible when it comes to the always-unpredictable rapper, the chance that the hip-hop powerhouse will reverse this choice and get back into the race is "beyond remote."

On the other hand, Donald Trump, during his visit to this year's Conservative Political Action Conference, made it clear that he would stay in the 2024 race even if prosecutors bring charges against him.

However, the race for the 2024 Republican White House nomination is heating up as many big-name and dark-horse contenders have joined an increasingly crowded field.