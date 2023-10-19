Nicole Kidman dishes out details about upcoming TV adaptation of Liane’s book

Nicole Kidman has recently dished out details about her upcoming TV project after the success of Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers.



Speaking at the SXSW Festival in Sydney on Thursday via Daily Mail, the Stoker actress revealed she’s going for TV adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s book The Last Anniversary with producer Per Saari.

The story revolves around a woman who inherits a home on a mysterious land and this will be filmed in Australia.

Nicole said, “Australian accents, an Australian project with Australian accents for the world. This has been a long time in the making.”

The Days of Thunder star explained she was excited to be working on yet another production based on a story by Liane.

Gushing over author, Nicole stated, “She is the same age, she has got kids, she has gone through similar things at different times. She has become a great friend.”

The outlet mentioned that Nicole and Per have previously worked together on their first project Rabbit Hole in 2010, and later, Big Little Lies.

Moreover, the duo set to work on the much-anticipated Lulu Wang series Expats together, which will release next year.

Meanwhile, Nicole also paid tribute to late showbusiness powerhouse Brian Walsh, who died earlier this year at the festival.