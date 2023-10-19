Justin Timberlake ‘cheated’ on Britney Spears with her look-alike

Ever since Britney Spears dropped excerpts about Justin Timberlake from her forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, fans have scrambled to connect the many dots in her story.

Earlier this week, the Grammy-winning popstar, 41, revealed that she had an abortion at 19 years of age, while she was dating Timberlake, 42. In the excerpt, she described it as an “agonising” decision since the former *NSYNC member “didn’t want to be a father.”

On Wednesday, the Gimme More crooner dropped another bombshell that the SexyBack singer had cheated on her with another celebrity, whose identity she did not disclose.

In light of the claims, a news clipping of a publication surfaced which shows both Timberlake, then 19, and All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, then 25, ducking down in the back seat of a car in an unsuccessful attempt to hide from photographers.

The story, headlined “Nic and guy act so shy,” noted that Timberlake was still “dating American teen temptress Britney Spears” when the pictures were taken.

In the sub-tweets, one user pointed out that Appleton “looks exactly like Britney Spears.”

According to a report by TMZ, in her memoir, which will release on October 24, Spears revealed that Timberlake had cheated on her with “another celebrity.” The reason why she didn’t disclose the identity of the woman was because she now has a family.