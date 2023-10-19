Daniel Radcliffe sets the record straight on Wolverine casting rumors

file footage

Daniel Radcliffe got candid about his potential casting as Wolverine in the upcoming installment of Deadpool.



During a lie detector test with Vanity Fair, the actor revealed the real reason behind his buffy appearance in the August series finale of his TBS comedy series, Miracle Workers.

When asked by his Merrily We Roll Along musical co-stars, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, if Radcliffe himself started the fan casting of him to play Wolverine, the Harry Potter star expressed: “Not true.”

“No,” Radcliffe shared. “Yes. I got buff because I am obsessive, and I want to… You’ve seen my parents, they’re like insane fitness people. So that’s just been passed on. But no. No Wolverine. Flattered, but no.”

The actor has frequently downplayed rumors that he is circling the role of Wolverine, including last year, when he told GQ magazine, “I just don’t ever want to get locked into something that I am not sure I will be able to love the same amount the whole time.”

As for why the rumors began in the first place, the actor cited his short height as the reason. In an Entertainment Weekly last year, he said, “Wolverine is short, so every so often they’re like, ‘Who’s a short actor?’ There’s never been any actual truth to it.”