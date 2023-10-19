Taylor Swift surprises fans with new version of hit song ‘Cruel Summer’

Taylor Swift treated her fans to another summer treat by dropping a live version of the hit song during her Eras Tour, Cruel Summer.

The 12-time Grammy-winning artist took to her Instagram account to announce the release of The Cruelest Summer, featuring a live version of the hit song, along with a new remix by LP Giobbi.

“What a truly mind blowing thing you’ve turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into,” the musician wrote in the caption.

“I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for [angel face emoji].”

She added that “one of my favorite things” that the fans did was “support Cruel Summer SO much” that she “ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it.”



“For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by @lpgiobbi [wink, tongue out emoji]. Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!”

The song was originally featured on Swift’s 2019 album Lover and became her sole longest-leading No. 1 on Billboard for an eighth week on October 7.

She performed the track as a part of her Eras Tour setlist, along with other fan-favourites from the album including The Archer, Lover and The Man.