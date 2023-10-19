Britney Spears confessed cheating on Justin Timberlake With Wade Robson: Source

Britney Spears drops another bombshell revelation in her new memoir, admitting to being disloyal to former boyfriend Justin Timberlake.



According to the insider, Spears writes about her time dancing and making out with Robson, 41, in a Spanish pub when she was dating Timberlake, 42, in the book.

The Toxic singer continues, saying that after all those years of being "loyal to Justin" and "only [having] eyes for him," she and Timberlake "agreed to move past" the affair.

Since the 'NSync star debuted the music video for his song Cry Me a River in 2003, one year after the two split up, there have been rumors that Spears cheated on Timberlake.

The song video, which showcases a model who resembles Spears, gave the impression that the Gimme More singer had cheated. Spears told Rolling Stone later that year that Timberlake had forewarned her that he would be releasing a “controversial” video.

“He got what he wanted. I think it looks like such a desperate attempt, personally,” she claimed at the time. “But that was a great way to sell the record. He’s smart.”

In The Woman in Me, Spears confessed to her own betrayal along with accusing Timberlake of an affair as well, with a different well-known woman. TMZ claims that Spears withheld the person's identity because she has a family now.