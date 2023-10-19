Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce caught getting intimate on second NYC date

File Footage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to have been trying their best to avoid any public PDA, but fans are more eagle eyed than they think.



After pointing out the singer's smudged rep lipstick the day before, Swifties saw yet another hint that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went hot and heavy during their second romantic date night in New York City.

Swift attempted to hide any signs of a second makeout session by removing her trademark red lip, but keen viewers on TikTok saw another dead giveaway.

Swift's nose was visibly a little raw, with her makeup scraped off, as she and Kelce departed the Waverly Inn on Sunday night.

The NFL stars nose seemed to have that missing foundation from Swift’s sniffer on his nose, clearly visible due to being much lighter than his skin tone.

One fan noticd the detail and wrote on Tiktok with photos of the scene, “So nice of him to wear Taylor’s nose foundation for her.”

“Its so funny bc I thought wow how funny she didn’t wear red lipstick bc they got caught w the other pic [and] then saw their noses,” another chimed in.

Another fan predicted the lyrics for a future song by Swift, relating it to the makeup sharing, “Mark my words we will have the lyrics ‘my makeup on your face’ in the next three years!.”

One fan went one step further to notice another detail, noting, “one half of [Kelce’s] lips is the exact shade of her lipgloss.”

The couple appeared enamored as they left the NYC hotpot, even with Kelce making sure to hold onto his leading lady's hand until she was securely inside the vehicle.

Kelce chose a matching tan ensemble, while Swift looked stunning in a black miniskirt and semi-sheer corset top.