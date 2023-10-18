Stephen Mulhern to host 'Dancing On Ice' as Holly Willoughby's fate remains uncertain

Stephen Mulhern is stepping in to host Dancing On Ice, as Holly Willoughby's future hangs in balance.

The TV personality, 46, told MailOnline that it would be 'amazing' to front the show after he presented the ITV2 spinoff series Defrosted for a year back in 2006, and he knows the job after standing in for Phil, 61, when he fell ill with Covid last year.

He also says co-hosting alongside longtime friend and colleague, former This Morning host Holly, 42, always makes for a 'great time', though nothing has been officially confirmed.

Producers are currently unsure whether Holly will return to present Dancing On Ice or not. The TV star suddenly quit This Morning last week after 14 years when an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her was exposed.

If Stephen does become Dancing On Ice host, the promotion will see him move up the ranks following years of working in the shadows of Phillip and Ant and Dec.

It shows he is finally being noticed by ITV bosses who have often given him the role of 'spinoff' presenter, but now as he hosts Catchphrase and the Deal or Deal No reboot, Stephen is quickly becoming a serious primetime contender.

It has since been speculated that Phil could come back to television, but as a contestant on the new Celebrity Big Brother, which will be returning to screens next year.

Meanwhile, the future of Holly's TV career remains undecided after she announced her departure from This Morning, saying she needed to protect her family.