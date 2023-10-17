Liam Payne handed six month driving ban

Liam Payne, former One Direction star, banned from driving for six months

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has been banned from driving for six months after admitting to speeding in a £35,000 pick-up truck.

The 30-year-old singer was caught travelling at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A40 Westway flyover in Shepherd's Bush, west London, on February 24.

Payne pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court on October 9. He was also fined £293 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £117 and £90 in costs.

The court heard that Payne had accumulated 12 penalty points on his licence due to previous speeding offences, which resulted in his driving ban.

In a letter to the court, Payne apologised for his actions, saying: "I did not realise the speed limit and apologise for speeding."

The singer's ban will come into effect on October 24.