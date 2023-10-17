'Revolutionary' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle realise 'mistake'

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly come to realise their 'mistake' after the Duke and Duchess stepped down from the royal family.

Speaking about the couple's recent appearances, body language expert Judi James, while on the Pod Save the King podcast, said that the pair had started out as change makers of the royal family with their protocol-breaking PDA.

However, following their exit, James said that the couple likely came to the realisation that their pursuit for an independent life away from royalty would not be a walk in the park.

"I think, him and Meghan, quite rightly — I still feel it’s a shame they’re not in the Royal Family doing this — they threw themselves they into change and being a bit of a revolution." Tactile, their lovely, romantic, sexy, PDAs, they look like real people and they're very good fun. And they actually did make William-Kate, back in the day, look a little bit stuffy.

"You know, it was like, 'Why don’t you just get out there and hug people', and everything like that, but I think they might just be realizing that mistake.

James opined: "So, that is the problem, once you start that personal soap opera, being too revealing, it’s really hard to come back from it and just get on with your job."