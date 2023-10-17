Millie Bobby Brown shunned her pals due to constant bullying as a child star

Millie Bobby Brown opened up about developing trust issues after being subjected to criticism as a young star.

Her lack of trust and accessibility came after she was slammed for talking “too loudly”, and accused of trying to steal the spotlight from her fellow co-stars in Stranger Things during interviews.

In an interview with Glamour magazine, the 19-year-old actress revealed she has drastically narrowed down her friend circle and prefers to block out the critical noise on the internet.

“Nobody’s allowed in. Nobody can say s***,” she told the publication. “This is my life, and the only people that are allowed are the people that I open the gate for."

“Other than that, everybody’s out,” the British actress continued. “And yes, it’s sad. There are trust issues. And yes, I have issues with having friends.”

Though Brown added she is a socially reserved person, she admitted that she doesn’t have “a lot of friends,” noting, “I block out a lot of people.”

“I will never let that gate open again. Because everyone’s crossed it,” she affirmed.

The award-winning actress stunned her fans after she announced her engagement to beau Jake Bongiovi earlier this year.

The couple met via Instagram DMs at the beginning of 2021.