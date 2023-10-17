Millie Bobby Brown shunned her pals due to constant bullying as a child star

Millie Bobby Brown opened up about developing trust issues after being subjected to criticism as a young star.
Her lack of trust and accessibility came after she was slammed for talking “too loudly”, and accused of trying to steal the spotlight from her fellow co-stars in Stranger Things during interviews.
In an interview with Glamour magazine, the 19-year-old actress revealed she has drastically narrowed down her friend circle and prefers to block out the critical noise on the internet.
“Nobody’s allowed in. Nobody can say s***,” she told the publication. “This is my life, and the only people that are allowed are the people that I open the gate for."
“Other than that, everybody’s out,” the British actress continued. “And yes, it’s sad. There are trust issues. And yes, I have issues with having friends.”
Though Brown added she is a socially reserved person, she admitted that she doesn’t have “a lot of friends,” noting, “I block out a lot of people.”
“I will never let that gate open again. Because everyone’s crossed it,” she affirmed.
The award-winning actress stunned her fans after she announced her engagement to beau Jake Bongiovi earlier this year.
The couple met via Instagram DMs at the beginning of 2021.
Taylor Swift and Travis kelce made a surprise last-minute cameo for the Saturday night Live Season 49 premier
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ romance first made headlines in November 2022 while they were married to different people
Jada Pinkett Smith revealed earlier this month that she and husband Will Smith had been separated since 2016
Cher cherishes lifelong friendship with Tina Turner
Travis Kelce’s new beau Taylor Swift and Katy Perry relationship was never always believed to be good
Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker is on Blink-182’s ‘Hard Rock Tour’