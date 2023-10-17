Travis Kelce’s ‘on the map’ after receiving THIS from a Swiftie

Travis Kelce accepted a “friendship bracelet” from a Swiftie after attending Philadelphia Eagles versus New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, October 15 to support his brother Jason Kelce.



The homemade bracelet read “On the Map.”

Music fans and football fans have been debating whether the tight end was as well-known as the Grammy winner as the phrase has gained popularity on social media in the wake of Travis' romance with Taylor Swift.

Travis giggled in a popular TikTok video as he read the handcrafted jewellery. He then bumped fist with the fan.

“When you sweet talk your way through security to deliver a friendship bracelet,” Krissy Lasance, the fan, wrote in the caption of the video.

“I proceeded to go and talk to like 10 security guards trying to find where he is and asked them to let me give him the bracelet,” she later detailed in another TikTok video. “They were all so nice and so kind … [It was a] great time!”



The NFL star also tried to get Taylor Swift’s attention before their flare with a bracelet in July.



“I wanted to give Taylor Swift [a bracelet] with my number on it,” he revealed on his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings so I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he said.