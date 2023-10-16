Taylor Swift ‘serious’ about romance as Travis Kelce shows ‘perfect’ signs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared to have confirmed their romance as they stepped out together on Saturday in New York City.

The 12-time Grammy-winner, 33, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, were photographed all smiles holding hands while heading to a Saturday Night Live after-party following their surprise cameos on the show.

Body language expert discussed the budding romance with The Mirror and shared that the Lavender Haze singer is serious about the NFL athlete.

James explained that the singer at one point “puts the handle of her bag over the hand clasp so they are both carrying it in” in a show of comfort. Meanwhile, Kelce still “can’t quite believe his luck” with the romantic connection.

“Travis shows all the signs of wanting to act like the perfect, old-fashioned gentleman on this date,” James told the outlet. “As Taylor steps from the car, he lifts his hand and presents it to her to rest her own hand on for balance and he performs a little tango around her to shut the door and then offer his hand again.”

Looking closely at the pair’s outing, many fans noted that the lovebirds had been making out prior to being photographed by the paps.

For this, James shared that “unless her lipstick is indelible though that kiss should just have been a light touching of the lips rather than a full-on snog.”

She added, “If they’d been kissing properly in the car there would have been much more smudging over both their faces.”