Travis Kelce was protective for Taylor Swift on date night at SNL after party

Travis Kelce was notably protective of Taylor Swift during their recent date night at the SNL after party, according to an insider source who spoke with ET.
The source revealed that at a certain juncture, Kelce even made a chivalrous gesture by informing Swift's security guard that he could step aside, as if to convey that he would take over from that point.
The latest season of Saturday Night Live kicked off with a humorous take on the nation's most buzzed-about rumored relationship, featuring surprise appearances by both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Their joint cameo came after they were spotted enjoying a dinner date in New York City.
In a clever opening sketch, Kelce made an unannounced appearance as part of a parody of the Fox NFL Sunday team.
The sketch revolved around the frenzy in the media surrounding Kelce's rumored relationship with Swift.
A panel of comedians, posing as NFL commentators Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Michael Strahan, and Terry Bradshaw, delved into the madness, suggesting that the relationship was "a way bigger deal than the Super Bowl."
Swift took the stage to introduce the musical guest's second song of the night with a concise, four-word introduction: "Once again, Ice Spice."
