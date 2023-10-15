Meghan Markle advised to 'lay low' and follow Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was advised to keep a low profile after rumours circulated of her working on a memoir.

According to PR expert Edward Coram-James, while speaking to Express, the Duchess of Sussex would do best by ‘keeping her head down’ all while her popularity hit the ground.

He added that Meghan would do best by focusing on her work that she was most 'passionate' about.

Referencing Prince Harry's success at the Invictus Games, Coram-James noted that he was able to divert the public's attention.

"Without a doubt the best thing for Meghan to do, at the moment, is to keep her head down and focus on the issue-based work that she is most passionate about."

"Harry’s focus on Invictus led to the first universally positive headline run that he’s experienced in years.

"If he stays away from controversy and keeps plugging away at the many good causes that he’s passionate about, and that are hugely popular with the public, over time his reputation is likely to experience significant recovery. The same rule applies to Meghan."