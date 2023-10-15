Kelly Clarkson would ‘love’ a second shot at collaborating with Mariah Carey

File Footage

Kelly Clarkson wants a second shot at writing a song with Mariah Carrey, and she is hoping to no blow it this time.

Appearing on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show, the original American Idol, 41, told host Jimmy Fallon that she previously mucked up her chance to collaborate with the legendary songstress.

The Since U Been Gone singer gushed over the fondly-titled Songbird Supreme, whose Vision of Love was the first song Clarkson every performed in front of a crowd, subsequently inspiring and shaping her highly successful musical career.

The Kelly Clarkson Show hostess then revealed that she “did something stupid” when Carey made a guest appearance on The Voice.

“[Mariah] was like, ‘we should write together!’” Clarkson recalled Carey’s once-in-a-lifetime offer to collaborate.

But as Clarkson expressed that she has trouble being vulnerable in a room full of songwriters and that her best writing comes when she’s “alone,” she didn’t realize how it came across.

“I walked away, and my friends were like, ‘Do you realize you just told Mariah Carey ‘No?’”

Fans of both musical icons flooded the comments in anticipation.

“The world needs a Kelly and Mariah duet [folded hands emoji]” wrote one fan.

“Girl, call her to write THAT song [heart eyes emoji],” urged another.

Meanwhile, Clarkson clarified that she would “love to” write a song with Carey, whom she lauded as a genius lyricist.



