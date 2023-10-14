'The Afterparty': Apple TV+ cancels fan-favorite comedy

Apple TV+ has canceled its acclaimed comedy-murder mystery series, The Afterparty, after two seasons.



The show was created by Phil Lord and Chris Miller and starred Tiffany Haddish, Zoë Chao, and Sam Richardson.

Each season of The Afterparty revolved around a self-contained murder mystery, with a new cast of characters each season aside from regulars Haddish, Richardson, and Chao.

The first season was set at a high school reunion, while the second season was set at a wedding.

The show was praised for its clever writing, its diverse cast, and its unique storytelling style.

Each episode was told from a different character's perspective, and each episode was presented in a different genre, such as a musical, a romantic comedy, or a horror film.

The Afterparty was a critical and commercial success for Apple TV+, but it is unclear why the streaming service decided to cancel the show. Some sources have speculated that the show's high production costs may have played a role in the decision.

Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show, is reportedly shopping it to other platforms in hopes of finding a new home.

It is possible that The Afterparty could be revived on another streaming service or even on a traditional TV network.

Fans of the show are disappointed by the cancellation, but they are also hopeful that it will be revived elsewhere.