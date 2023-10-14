Mick Jagger explains how he wants Rolling Stones’ legacy to be remembered

Mick Jagger has recently addressed Rolling Stones’ 61-year legacy and how he wants the rock band to be remembered in the future.



In a new interview with The Times, Jagger said, “The only thing I want the Stones to be remembered for is being a good rock band.”

“There is going to be the Beatles and there is going to be the Stones and together they will represent the rock era,” stated the 80-year-old.

Reflecting on Stones band, the singer shared, “The Stones are much longer lived, obviously.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the vocalist discussed his friendship with Paul McCartney, and also shared his thoughts on the Beatles musician comment that he made about the Rolling Stones.

“He said the Beatles were better than the Stones because the Stones were really just a blues cover band,” remarked Jagger.

However, Jagger had no ill will towards McCartney, explaining, “The Beatles were also really just a blues cover band when they started out. Every band is a cover band at the beginning, because that’s how it goes.”

“When we’re on tour I like to say that someone is in the audience when they’re actually not, to create a big moment, so I said one time, ‘Paul McCartney is here tonight. He’s going to come up on stage and play some of our blues cover tunes.’”

“I texted Paul to say thank you for his comment because it has given me a lot of comic material,” added Jagger.