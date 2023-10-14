Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith didn’t get prenup as ‘divorce won’t be necessary’

Jada Pinkett Smith believes opting out of a prenup with Will Smith is the secret behind their “special connection,” after revealing that they have actually been secretly separated since 2016.

While discussing her upcoming memoir, Worthy, with Parade, Jada, 52, explained the reasoning behind forgoing a prenup before tying the knot with the Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum in 1997.

“And that’s why we don’t need a prenup, because I’m making a promise that divorce won’t be necessary, that we will figure this out,” Jada recalled her and Smith’s pre-wedding discussions.

The Red Table Talk hostess reasoned that weddings, though beautiful, “can be very romanticised.”

However, the recognition of the “possibility of us not being together” from the start was what brought them even closer together.

“I feel that was a very real moment for the two of us to look at each other in the eyes, recognise that there would be tough times in this journey and to say to each other, ‘No matter what, we’re going to figure it out,'” Jada explained.

She further declared that she feels “very lucky” to have someone who is “willing to go through tough times” together.

The mom-of-three recently made headlines by revealing that she and Will, with whom she shares children Jaden, Willow, and Trey, have secretly been separated since 2016.