Meghan Markle trying to avoid conflict with Prince William in ‘deliberate’ move

Prince William has been concerned as Meghan Markle has been spotting without her engagement ring, which features Princess Diana’s diamonds from her collection.

While not knowing the whereabouts of the ring has reportedly “set off alarm bells at the Palace,” not wearing it appears to be a “deliberate” move by Meghan, more than just getting repairs.

The Duchess of Sussex may have been ditching the ring to avoid a bigger conflict that may arise between the royals, per Laura Taylor, an engagement ring specialist at Lorel Diamonds, to spoke to GB News.

“Prince William’s concern over the diamonds from his mother’s collection, featured in Meghan’s engagement ring, is understandable,” she explained.

“However, this isn’t the first time Meghan has been seen without her engagement ring, and each time previously the ring has reappeared with Diana’s jewels still intact,” she added.

Taylor suggested that her estranged brother-in-law’s concerns about the ring may have been the reason Meghan has not worn the ring in the first place.

“Meghan may be keeping the ring safe to avoid losing Diana’s diamonds, knowing that if they were misplaced it would put an even bigger strain on the relationship between the two families.”

The expert said, “People in the spotlight are always a target for thieves so it is likely that the ring is being kept somewhere to ensure it stays safe.”

She surmised, “We all saw what happened to Kim Kardashian in Paris, so it is a sensible decision to not travel with such a valuable item. If this is the case, we may see it reappear as we get into the holiday season and the family are at home more.”