Bad Bunny supports ladylove Kendall Jenner with 'cute' gesture

Bad Bunny paid a subtle homage to her budding romance with Kendall Jenner with his recent move.

The Peurto-Rican singer was spotted wearing a white T-shirt from Jenner’s tequila merch, with “818 Outpost” inscribed at its upper left corner.

Photographer Jomo Davila was the first to share the photo on his Instagram.

Fans took to the internet to gush about the sweet gesture.

“Bad bunny wearing 818," expressed one, while another enthused: “Love Bad Bunny supporting KJ!!”

“Kinda cute bb wearing Kendall’s brand t shirt,” a user wrote on Reddit. “Knowing how much this brand means to her”.

While the pair haven’t publicly addressed their romance, Bad Bunny did insert subtle references to their uncanny relationship in tracks from his recent album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana (translation: Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow).

Bunny and Jenner sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber earlier this year.

The Fina singer shut down speculations around his love life in an interview with Vanity Fair last year, affirming that he doesn’t owe anyone an insight into his personal life.