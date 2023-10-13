Helen Skelton steps out since breaking silence on marriage split with ex Richie Myler

Helen Skelton appeared in high spirits as she seemingly brushed off her estranged husband Richie Myler's claims she is trying to hold up divorce proceedings as she stepped out in London on Friday.

The Countryfile presenter, 40, was seen for the first time since breaking her silence on the breakdown of her marriage.

Helen, whose book is out now, cut a stylish figure as she headed to Virgin Radio.

Hours earlier, sources close to Richie claimed Helen was delaying their divorce over fears he would propose to his partner Stephanie Thirkill, 33.

Richie, 33, and Helen separated in April 2022 after eight years of marriage and shortly afterwards the rugby league ace started a new romance with Stephanie, the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for.

12 months later they welcomed their first baby together.

It comes as Helen's estranged husband Richie accused the Strictly star of 'dragging her heels over divorce proceedings' and 'preventing him from moving forward with his life'.