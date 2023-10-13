Helen Skelton steps out since breaking silence on marriage split with ex Richie Myler 

Helen Skelton appeared in high spirits as she seemingly brushed off her estranged husband Richie Myler's claims she is trying to hold up divorce proceedings as she stepped out in London on Friday.
The Countryfile presenter, 40, was seen for the first time since breaking her silence on the breakdown of her marriage.
Helen, whose book is out now, cut a stylish figure as she headed to Virgin Radio.
Hours earlier, sources close to Richie claimed Helen was delaying their divorce over fears he would propose to his partner Stephanie Thirkill, 33.
Richie, 33, and Helen separated in April 2022 after eight years of marriage and shortly afterwards the rugby league ace started a new romance with Stephanie, the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for.
12 months later they welcomed their first baby together.
It comes as Helen's estranged husband Richie accused the Strictly star of 'dragging her heels over divorce proceedings' and 'preventing him from moving forward with his life'.
Julia Fox reveals how she struggled with drug addiction on 'The View'
Meghan Markle has reportedly been at odds with Prince Harry after the former was in the works of rebranding
Sophie Turner removes sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra from Instagram amid messy divorce
Britney Spears raises concerns after dancing with knives in a video posted on social media last month
Alia Bhatt drops some words of wisdom in a recent interview
Prince William and Kate Middleton's son Prince George wants to gain some independence