Meghan Markle likely to make guest appearance in Kim Kardashian's family show

Former actress Meghan Markle is said to be "considering" an appearance in Kim Kardashian's and her family's ongoing realty show, according to a new report.



Prince Harry's wife Meghan has been rubbing shoulders with the family at star-studded events and The Mirror reported that Kris Jenner wants to bring the Duchess into mainstream media.

There are also speculations that the mother-of-two could be doing some fashion collaborations with the family.

"It's no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan's new circle. It's just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn't want to push too aggressively, too soon," a source told Bella Magazine a source said.

The opportunities could be "endless" for the family. The source described it as "star power". However, Prince Harry and Meghan have not revealed any such plans even though they they miss no opportunity to attract spotlight.