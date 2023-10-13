August Alsina claims Will Smith gave ‘blessing’ to date wife Jada Pinkett Smith

August Alsina claims Will Smith gave his ‘blessing’ to date wife Jada Pinkett Smith

August Alsina fell in love with Jada Pinkett Smith after her husband Will Smith gave “his blessings.”

As news of Will and Jada Smith’s secret separation spread like wildfire, details from Jada’s headline-making “entanglement” with Alsina in 2016 started to resurface on the internet.

The clips are from a 2020 interview with Angela Yee, in which the No Love singer spilled the beans on their secret relationship.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership,” the American singer revealed. “He gave me his blessing,” he declared.

The I Luv This S**t singer further admitted that he fell for the Girls Trip actress during their romance.

“I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it, so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody,” Alsina told the interviewer.

Though reps for the Smiths initially told Page Six that the claims were “absolutely not true,” Pinkett Smith admitted it herself two weeks later on her Red Table Talk Facebook show.

“I went into a different kind of an entanglement with August,” the mom-of-three admitted, further clarifying that she and Will were “over” during that time.

Jada recently admitted in her upcoming memoir, Worthy, that the seemingly temporary separation was actually still ongoing.

She also revealed that Chris Rock, who infamously got slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars, asked her out, per People.