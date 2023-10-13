Prince William's ‘exact’ response to Prince Harry's ‘good ’news at Eugenie's wedding

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got the exact response “he had wished for” when he gave his brother Prince William the best news in his life.



When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Princess Eugenie's wedding five years ago, they had some major news for the Royal Family, and Prince William was ecstatic for them.

Five years ago today, on October 12, 2018, Prince Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, just a few months after Harry and Meghan's own wedding there.

At the early stages of Meghan's pregnancy with the couple's first child at the time, Harry used the occasion of the cocktail reception at St. George's Hall to inform William that he would soon become an uncle.

The Duke of Sussex reminisced in his memoir Spare, "We whispered the news and Willy smiled and said 'we must tell Kate'. She was across the room talking to Pippa. I said we could do it later, but he insisted.”

He added, "So we went and told Kate and she also gave us a big smile and hearty congratulations. They both reacted exactly as I'd hoped - as I'd wished."

Prince Archie, the son of Harry and Meghan, was born on May 6, 2019, and Princess Lilibet, his younger sister, was born on June 4, 2021.