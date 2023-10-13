3 best Romance K-dramas that depict finding love for adults

K-dramas are one of the few television genres that truly capture the romanticism of teen romance.

Many K-dramas skillfully blend relatability and nostalgia with the proper amount of dramatization and fantasy.



That is perhaps the reason why teen dramas like Love Alarm, Boys through Flowers, and Inheritors have through the years become obvious fan-favorites.

However, in recent years, Korean writers have created a wider range of romantic dramas that deviate from the standard scripts that K-drama enthusiasts are used to, including steamier rom-coms, unconventional love stories, workplace stories, slice-of-life stories, and realistic depictions of modern dating, particularly as people get older.

Here is a carefully picked selection of three well-liked romance K-dramas targeted at people in their 20s and older.

See You in My 19th Life

3 Best Romance K-dramas that depict finding love for adults/See You in My 19th Life

In this fantasy-tinged romance series based on the same-named webtoon, Ban Ji-eum (Shin Hae-sun) is a lady who has repeatedly been reborn and has the ability to recall all of her previous lives.

She embarks on a mission to reunite with everyone from that previous life in her present one after a horrible catastrophe ends her 18th one.

Twenty Five Twenty One

3 Best Romance K-dramas that depict finding love for adults/Twenty Five Twenty One

A touching coming-of-age romance, Twenty Five Twenty One follows the lives of Back Yi-jin, the son of a chaebol family, and teenage fencing prodigy Na Hee-do, played by model and Start-Up heartthrob Nam Joo-hyuk. Na Hee-do is played by Kim Tae-ri from Mr. Sunshine and Space Sweepers.

After the terrible 1997 Asian Financial Crisis (often referred to as the "IMF Crisis" in South Korea) causes Hee-do's high school to disband its fencing team and bankrupts Yi-jin's family, the two find peace in one another and develop a particular relationship as they battle to follow their dreams amidst adversity.

Business Proposal

3 Best Romance K-dramas that depict finding love for adults/Business Proposal

Chaebol heiress Young-seo (Seol In-a), who detests going on blind dates arranged by her father, persuades her friend Shin Ha-ri (played by Kim Se-jeong, one of South Korea's greatest multi-hyphenate artists) to go in her place.

In an effort to scare off her date in order to help her friend, Ha-ri arrives without the knowledge that Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop), the CEO of the business where she works, is actually there.

Tae-moo chooses to marry Ha-ri despite her bizarre behavior and sexual innuendos, if only to stop his grandfather from setting him up on more blind dates in the future.

But when he realizes she isn't the actual Young-seo, Ha-ri fabricates a new persona to hide the truth.



