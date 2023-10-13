Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner drop Miami divorce plans following mediation

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have chosen to handle their divorce proceedings privately and amicably.

This decision was solidified when the Jonas Brothers member recently filed for the dismissal of his dissolution petition in Miami.

Their dedication to preserving a harmonious environment for their family was evident as the couple engaged in a four-day mediation process, successfully reaching a temporary agreement, particularly in matters concerning child custody.



Court documents, as obtained by Page Six, reveal that the estranged pair arrived at "various agreements" during the mediation process and expressed their commitment to pursuing an amicable resolution for all outstanding issues.

Notably, earlier in the week, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made a pivotal decision regarding the custody of their young children, Willa and Delphine.

They resolved to share custody, with each parent taking care of their little ones for approximately two weeks at a time.

In a thoughtful arrangement, both have mapped out their shared custody plan, ensuring that their children have the chance to celebrate important holidays with both parents.

The couple has resolved to transfer custody between each other until January 7, 2024.

This arrangement allows the kids to enjoy Thanksgiving with their father and then celebrate Christmas with their mother, creating a balanced and heartwarming holiday season for the family.

In a joint statement provided to Page Six, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced, "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK.

We look forward to being great co-parents.