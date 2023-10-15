Britney Spears records audio version of upcoming memoir 'The Woman In Me'

Pop star Britney Spears has recorded an audio version of her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me.



The 41-year-old made an audio recording of herself personally narrating a portion of her book and had a mystery star take over the rest as she couldn't finish it on her own.

The Grammy winner, according to a source, did not want to narrate any chapters about her family as she found them too painful to retell in her own words.



The Gimme More hitmaker presumably covered a lot about her family who had her in a conservatorship for well over a decade. For that reason, an unknown celebrity, who has not yet been revealed, was tapped to record the rest.

Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, was reportedly trying to get American actress Reese Witherspoon to voice the audio recording. However, the star was unable to do so.



"The Woman In Me", according to the description on the publisher's website, is "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope."

The Woman In Me and the audio recording told in Spears' own voice will be available on October 24. The tell-all memoir comes after Britney Spears successfully fought a court-ordered conservatorship, which had been in place for over 13 years.

