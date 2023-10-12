Molly-Mae Hague opens up about 'midlife crisis'

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about going through a "mid-life crisis".

The Love Island star has had an eventful couple of years.

The influencer, 24, shared a new YouTube video this week, where she got candid about how she wants 'different things' in life and feels she's 'not been myself'.

She first achieved stardom four years ago, after she appeared on the fifth series of Love Island, coming second place with her now-fiancé Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae admitted that in the following four years she has been changing gradually and says she 'fell off mentally' while growing up, establishing her career and giving birth to her daughter Bambi, eight months.

Addressing her followers, she began: 'At the minute, I'm having a midlife crisis. And the fact that solidifies that I'm having a midlife crisis is that I'm sat here with a colouring book and colouring pens.

'I feel like recently I've become a different person and I don't think its happened overnight. I think gradually as I've been growing up and over the last four and a half years of having the career I do now.

Molly-Mae has previously made no secret of her dislike of watching Tommy in the ring and stayed away from the TV during his fight with Jake Paul in February.