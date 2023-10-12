Taylor Swift fans believe she manifested relationship with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift fans are convinced that she predicted her romance with Travis Kelce before they even met.

The evidence? A Fourth of July Instagram post from 2023, in which Swift captioned a photo of herself and her friends, "See you tonight Kansas Cityyy."

Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, so fans believe that Swift's caption was a hint about their future relationship.

They also point to the fact that Swift wore a Chiefs jersey to his game in September 2023 and that she was spotted cheering him on from the sidelines.

Fans' interest wasn't aroused by just that one small piece of information.

"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighbourhood independent girlies," she wrote.

When she achieved independence and re-started dating, admirers assumed that this was a reference to their breakup with Joe Alwyn.

Additionally, the all-American vibe of her Travis relationship has been lauded. After all, the relationship between the biggest pop sensation in the nation and a prominent NFL player seems straight out of a romance book.

It therefore looks too fantastic to be pure luck when you combine references to America, Kansas City, and her relationship status.

A fan wrote on Twitter: "The coincidence of this post also being about Kansas City is everything. You couldn't write it."