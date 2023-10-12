Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face fresh backlash for 'hypocrisy upon hypocrisy'

Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan are facing a new wave of criticism for their alleged hypocrisy over seven-car convoy row during the couple's NYC visit this week.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have come under fire, equipping an army of SUV’s to transport them a short way down the road.

Meghan and Harry, while attending the the World Mental Health Day festival in NYC, were reportedly escorted by a seven-car convoy for the journey which would total 200 feet.



The US-based couple have been slammed for unnecessary fuel consumption after preaching on climate change. A royal commentator lashed out at them for 'hypocrisy upon hypocrisy' over their alleged stunt.

Michael Cole shared his outrage at the couple’s preferred method of transport while talking with Patrick Christys on GBN Tonight, flaying the couple in his own words, saying: "The last time I saw a convoy like that, it was at Elvis Presley's funeral when there were 11 Cadillacs, including his hearse."

It’s not the first time the couple, who make a show of supporting environmental causes, have received criticism for their travel. In 2022 it was reported that Prince Harry had travelled to a polo tournament in a private jet, with his kit transported separately in a car.

This came just one month after Harry had addressed the UN General Assembly, saying climate change was "wreaking havoc on our planet, with the most vulnerable suffering most of all."

The commentator said: "And of course, the last time the Sussexes were in New York, we had this great tale of the two hour chase through the streets of Manhattan and the mayor and everybody else, the police chief said it couldn't have happened here."

“You must have dreamt it, because such a thing is not possible. It's impossible in New York City. And they were generally laughed out of out of the house scornfully because of that claim.”

Cole went on to compare Meghan’s behaviour to that of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

"At the same time as of course, the lovely Meghan was appearing in her off the shoulder beautiful outfit, the Princess of Wales, Kate was in Birmingham doing her own bit for World Mental Health Day in a much more low key but a much more studied and a much more appreciated way."

"That's the difference between the the two of them, and it's up to the people to judge which they prefer."