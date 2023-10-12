'Pact of Silence': Cast, plot, release date + more

'Pact of Silence' is a Netflix original series from Mexico released earlier this week

Netflix original series, Pact of Silence is the latest addition in the streaming platform’s row of crime thrillers.

Originally titled, Pacto De Silencio, the Mexican series is the perfect concoction of thrill, revenge, and mystery.

It centers around an influencer named Brenda, who is set out to get answers around her mysterious birth and people involved in it.

Pact of Silence Release Date:

The 18 episodes of the series were released all at once on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and currently harbors a stellar rating of 7.8 on iMDb.

The Rotten Tomatoes have not yet been updated. However, looking at its raving reviews, it is expected to debut with a satisfactory score.

Pact of Silence Plot:

According to Netflix official website, Pact of Silence follows a well-connected influencer named Brenda, who wasn’t always this way. After being abandoned by her biological mother at birth, she learned to fend for herself around the hue and cry of the streets.

The official synopsis read, “Under the cover of night, four teens take an infant to a remote location and leave her in a rundown building. Waiting to pick them up is their school headmistress, Ramona. She’s helping the girls hide the pregnancy and is now assisting in abandoning the child, later named Brenda,” who now intends to make sure “the people who left her for dead — especially her biological mother — pay for what they did.”

Pact of Silence Cast:

Camila Valero stars as the hot-headed, determined Brenda Rey. Chantal Andere plays the role of Ramona Castro, former headmistress of an all-girls school, while Adriana Louvier, Litzy, Kika Edgar, and Marimar Vega star as the respective main characters.

Other cast include José Manuel Rincón, Martín Barba, and Erick Chapa.

Pact of Silence Trailer:

Check out the trailer below.



