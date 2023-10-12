Taylor Swift dubs Eras tour ‘a core memory’ in heartfelt speech at Eras movie premiere

Taylor Swift has recently dubbed Eras tour a “core memory” in a heartfelt speech at her Eras Tour movie premiere in Los Angeles on October 11.

“This is a core memory for me,” said the singer as she appeared on stage at the premiere.

Taylor continued, “Let me just preface by saying I've always had fun doing this.”

“I can't believe music is my career. That's crazy to me. I've always loved it,” stated the songstress.

Taylor also noted, “I've never had a fraction of the amount of fun I had on the Eras Tour before, ever.”

“I think you'll see that you absolutely are main characters in this film, because that's what made the tour magical,” she pointed out.

Taylor, who looked stunning in a blue Oscar de la Renta gown and short bob hairdo, mentioned, “That's what made it different than anything I've ever done in my life—is like your attention to detail, your preparation, your passion, your intensity.”

While expressing her admiration for fans, Taylor added, “You cared so much about these shows and that made all the difference for us.”

Meanwhile, the singer’s avid fans were excited to see their favourite singer for the debut of her concert movie at The Grove shopping centre. The movie has been released in theatres today (October 12).