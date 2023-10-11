Prince William, Prince Harry serve reminder of bad blood: 'No signs of improving'

Prince Harry and Prince William’s most recent appearance emerged as reminder that the two brothers’ paths were "unlikely converge anytime soon".

According to digital royal editor Emily Ferguson, while writing for Express, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge's work on World Mental Health Day was an apparent sign of their shared interests and that it would likely have been better if they decided to work together.

However, owing to the brothers feud, it was a missed chance for them to use their collective strength for the greater good.

"Their efforts would have proved much more worthwhile if they were to continue to team up, as strength in numbers typically prevails," she wrote.

Not only were the two continents apart, their lack of understanding has served as a reminder that the two would likely never be on the same path ever again.

"But their silence only serves as a further reminder that the two brother's are poles apart - georgraphically and ideologically," she said.

"William remains furious at his brother for revealing royal secrets and sharing damning stories about senior royals - notably himself and the King.

"They have rarely spoken and the situation shows no signs of improving.

"What yesterday reminded the nation was that two royal brothers who were once inseparable are no more - and their separate paths seem unlikely to converge anytime soon."