Shawn Levy recalls working with Taylor Swift in short film 'All Too Well'

Shawn Levy recently spoke out about his role in Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film, and the experience he had working with the singer.



The director, in the 14-minute music video for Taylor Swift's hit song All Too Well (10 Minute Version), played the role of Swift's father. He acted alongside Sadie Sink, who portrayed Swift, and Dylan O'Brien, who played her boyfriend when she was in her early 20s.

Levy, who has four daughters between the ages of 12 and 24, revealed that Taylor Swift has been the only shared idol of his daughters.

“When she asked me to be in the video for ‘All Too Well,’ and I was able to bring all four daughters to be in that video with me, I got dad cred for life,” Levy told People.

The director of Stranger Things noted that he had previously directed Sink and O’Brien. He also mentioned that All Too Well: The Short Film was one of the few times he had acted in 20 years. “It was a very fun day,” he added.

Levy recently attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game with Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and Sophie Turner outside of the workplace. After being romantically linked to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift attended the game for the second time in a row.

“I have never witnessed and will likely never again witness anything like I saw when I went to the football game with Taylor Swift,” he told the publication. But he doesn’t mind.